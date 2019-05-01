Islanders Vs. Hurricanes Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 3 Online

by on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 5:00PM

After sweeping the Pittsburgh Penguins in round one, the New York Islanders suddenly find themselves in an 0-2 hole heading to PNC Arena.

The Carolina Hurricanes scored two goals just 48 seconds apart to begin the third period of Game 2, which ultimately would be enough for the win at Barclays Center on Sunday.

The Islanders haven’t looked like themselves since leaving Nassau Coliseum after the first round, but they have an opportunity to cut the series score in half Wednesday night on the road.

Here’s how to watch Islanders-Hurricanes Game 3:

Start Time: Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports

