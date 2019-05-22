Jayson Tatum is not doing himself any favors with Boston fans.
The Celtics forward, a St. Louis native, took to Twitter shortly after the St. Louis Blues punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night to celebrate the win.
Tatum retweeted a celebratory graphic from the Blues’ Twitter account with the message “Let’s gooooooo!!!”
Of course, the Blues will be taking on the Boston Bruins … so, this is pretty awkward.
Tatum might be from St. Louis, but c’mon, read the room. The Celtics just laid an absolute egg in the NBA Playoffs, costing Boston a chance at the mythical title grand slam. And now Tatum’s openly rooting against the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.
Congrats to Tatum for having his hometown team playing for a title, but yeah, it’s so on.
