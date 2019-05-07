Kyrie Irving’s Comment After Game 3 Vs. Bucks Couldn’t Have Aged Worse

Kyrie Irving chose a pretty poor time to post one of the worst offensive stretches of his NBA career.

Irving has posted a combined 19-for-62 shooting mark over the last three games against the Milwaukee Bucks, all losses for the Boston Celtics. Most expected the star point guard to quickly turn things around after scoring just nine points in Game 2, but his shooting funk seemingly only has intensified as the second-round series has progressed.

The six-time All-Star certainly believed his struggles would be short-lived, which was manifested in his postgame comments after Game 3. Well, Irving’s prediction, much like the bulk of his shot attempts in the Celtics’ last three games, was off the mark.

Kyrie Irving after shooting 8-for-22 in Game 3: "From this point on, I don't think you'll see another 8-for-22." In Game 4, Kyrie shot 7-for-22. — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) May 7, 2019

Irving didn’t put too much stock in his recent shooting troubles after Game 4, even going as far as dropping a “who cares?” before elaborating on his offensive mindset. Don’t expect Irving to shy away from letting it fly in Boston’s must-win Game 5 either, as he stressed Monday night that his confidence is “unwavering” despite his team’s current situation.

For the sake of the Celtics’ playoff lives, they better hope the majority of Irving’s shots Wednesday night find the bottom of the net.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images