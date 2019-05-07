Odell Beckham Jr. Plans On Turning Browns Into ‘The New Patriots’

The New England Patriots only can run roughshod over the NFL for so long, and a new team soon will have to establish itself as the preeminent franchise in the league.

Odell Beckham Jr. believes the Cleveland Browns have all the makings to make that jump.

The star wideout was dealt to the Browns in March after five up-and-down seasons with the New York Giants. Beckham joins a Cleveland team on the rise, headlined by second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham’s expectations for his new signal-caller only are outdone by his evaluation of the upstart Browns.

“I would say he’s (Mayfield) next, but I feel like he’s now,” Beckham told GQ. “He’s Brett Favre — he’s going to be a Hall of Famer.”

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible,” OBJ added, “turning (the Browns) into the new Patriots.”

Much easier said than done.

Cleveland hasn’t posted a winning record since the 2007 season, so just getting to the playoffs — which it hasn’t reached since 2002 — probably is a good first step. It will be no easy task in the 2019 campaign, either, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are poised for a rebound season and the Baltimore Ravens served themselves well in the offseason with a handful of noteworthy additions.

The Browns will get a first-hand look at what they’re striving to become in Week 8 when they visit Gillette Stadium for a matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

