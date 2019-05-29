Lil Nas X certainly had quite the experience for his first NHL game.
The rapper performed for fans in Boston’s City Hall Plaza ahead of the Bruins’ Game 1 Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden — which Lil Nas X was present for.
He never had been to a game, and expressed his feelings after his viewing experience on Twitter.
Those, without a doubt, are three great adjectives to explain the Bruins’ 4-2 comeback win over the Blues on Monday night.
The game featured plenty of action, including defenseman Torey Krug bodying Rob Thomas without a helmet. He even got some outside entertainment, with two performers playing his hit “Old Town Road” for people outside TD Garden after the victory.
Can’t really get a much better experience than that for your first game.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images