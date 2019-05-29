Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X certainly had quite the experience for his first NHL game.

The rapper performed for fans in Boston’s City Hall Plaza ahead of the Bruins’ Game 1 Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden — which Lil Nas X was present for.

He never had been to a game, and expressed his feelings after his viewing experience on Twitter.

Those, without a doubt, are three great adjectives to explain the Bruins’ 4-2 comeback win over the Blues on Monday night.

The game featured plenty of action, including defenseman Torey Krug bodying Rob Thomas without a helmet. He even got some outside entertainment, with two performers playing his hit “Old Town Road” for people outside TD Garden after the victory.

Can’t really get a much better experience than that for your first game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images