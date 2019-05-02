Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Guard Goes Through 1-on-1 Drills, Now Dunking

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are knotted at one game apiece as they head to TD Garden for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.

As the series now shifts to Boston, the Celtics hope to get guard Marcus Smart back from a partially torn oblique. The 25-year-old suffered the injury in Boston’s regular season finale against the Orlando Magic.

Smart has been making steady progress over the last few weeks, with more positive signs coming at Thursday’s practice.

The Oklahoma State product was seen going through 1-on-1 drills with Celtics assistant Alex Barlow, while also taking on some light contact. This is the first time since the injury that Smart has done any 1-on-1 activity.

Smart spoke with reporters at the conclusion of his workout and said he’s felt much better this week. He still hasn’t done any 5-on-5 activity, and there still is no timetable for his return. But Smart seemed to be in good spirits as he highlighted his recent improvements.

“Today was great,” Smart said.

After getting clobbered by Milwaukee’s fast-paced offense in Game 2, the need for Smart on the defensive side of the ball became very apparent.

It’s very unlikely that Smart plays in Game 3, but Monday’s Game 4 remains a possibility for Boston’s fearless leader.

