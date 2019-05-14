Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will be looking to push the Carolina Hurricanes to the brink of elimination when they hit the ice together for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final on Tuesday night in a pick’em matchup on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston is coming off its most dominant performance of the postseason, a 6-2 victory in Game 2 as -160 home chalk, to take a 2-0 series lead into Tuesday night’s Bruins vs. Hurricanes betting matchup at PNC Arena.

Riding a five-game win streak including a pair of decisive victories on the road, the Bruins have now rocketed to heavy -850 favorites on the NHL series prices to eventually get past the Hurricanes and advance to the Stanley Cup final for the third time since 2011.

The Bruins have been dominant on both sides of the puck during their current surge. The team has received offensive contributions from throughout the lineup while averaging 4.4 goals per game over their five recent wins. The Bruins have seen 19 of their 22 skaters pot at least one goal so far in the postseason, and have seen the 11 goals they have scored so far in the series come from 10 different players.

And with Tuukka Rask continuing his stellar play in net, Boston has surrendered just 1.71 goals per game over its past seven outings. That has fueled uneven results in totals betting, with the OVER paying out in the first two games of this series, but going 3-5 in Boston’s past eight outings.

In addition, the Bruins have produced middling results in recent trips to Carolina, where they have dropped three of five since the beginning of the 2016/17 NHL season, capped by a 5-3 loss on December 23 as +100 underdogs.

For the Hurricanes, that victory set the stage for an impressive run on home ice during the second half of the season, with Carolina going 16-6-0 in its final 22 regular-season home dates, and following up with a perfect 5-0 mark on home ice so far in the playoffs.

The Hurricanes’ home dominance has also been powered by outstanding goaltending, with the tandem of Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney combining to allow just seven total goals over the team’s five playoff wins on home ice, and two or fewer goals in 16 of 19 home dates.

However, the Hurricanes’ home record has failed to boost their fortunes on the NHL series prices, where they sit as distant +525 underdogs heading into Game 3.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images