Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It perhaps is the most-famous goal scored in NHL history — the night Bobby Orr took flight.

The 22-year-old Orr scored the overtime winner in Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues, capping the Boston Bruins’ first Stanley Cup championship in 29 years on May 10, 1970.

It’s been 49 years since the goal, and the historic photo of Orr flying through air, which has been immortalized with a statue outside of TD Garden.

And on the anniversary of the Hall-of-Fame moment, the NHL released a video in commemoration of the moment, with Orr and teammates Derek Sanderson (who assisted on Orr’s goal) and Phil Esposito, as well as coach Harry Sinden, all reminiscing on the play.

On this day in 1970, Bobby Orr scored one of the most iconic goals in hockey history. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/gJjPmD9DCg — NHL (@NHL) May 10, 2019

No doubt, this is one of the greatest moments in Bruins history, and it also marks the last time the Bruins won the Cup in Boston.

The Bruins and the St. Louis Blues both are in their respective conference finals. Wouldn’t that be a historical coincidence should the two teams meet in the Stanley Cup Final? Time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images