The Carolina Hurricanes are in town for the Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Boston Bruins. And while fans will flood TD Garden to cheer on their team, others will make themselves comfy at bars in the surrounding area.

And one bar in particular is changing its name (for the series) in order to show its support for the Black and Gold.

Hurricanes, located on Canal Street, featured a new name Thursday as it welcomed fans to eat, drink and cheer on the home team. The change? “Beat The Hurricanes.”

(You can see a picture of the new name here.)

We’ve seen bars outside of Boston either stop serving Sam Adams Boston Lager or change the name of the popular beer ahead of a playoff series, and now it’s Boston’s turn to return the favor.

The B’s and Hurricanes drop the puck Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images