The Red Sox certainly didn’t look their best on Wednesday, falling 14-9 to the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park as Boston’s pitching continued to struggle.

After the game, manager Alex Cora called it “a tough one all around” for the Sox’s pitching staff.

“Today, it was a tough spot as far as the bullpen (is concerned),” he said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We got to extend some guys that we were trying to stay away (from) for multiple innings.”

Cora said they tried to keep Weber in as long as possible, but it didn’t work out the way they’d hoped.

“It seems like first pitch, there weren’t competitive pitches. We fell behind 1-0, 2-0, 2-1, 3-1 … it just wasn’t a good one for him.”

The Sox can still win the series with a victory in Thursday night’s match. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Here are some more notes from Wednesday’s Indians-Red Sox game:

— Ryan Weber gave up at least one run in every inning he pitched. He had the roughest night of all Boston pitchers, giving up seven runs off eight hits, including one home run given up to Carlos Santana in the fourth.

Weber was handed the loss, bringing his record to 1-1 on the season.

— Hector Velazquez didn’t look much better, giving up four runs off four hits in two innings pitched. He did manage to strike out four batters, the most of any pitcher in the match.

— Josh Taylor made his MLB debut for the Sox on Wendesday, but it wasn’t the kind of debut he likely was looking for. Taylor gave up two hits and one earned run in his one inning pitched, but did manage to strike out a batter in the process.

— Despite giving up 14 runs, Boston pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.

— Boston batters combined for 14 hits against the Indians on Wednesday.

