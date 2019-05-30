Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox roster shuffle continued Thursday ahead of a pivotal four-game series in the Bronx.

The Sox placed right-handed pitcher Hector Velazquez on the 10-day injured list with back tightness, the team announced. The corresponding roster move was to recall pitcher Mike Shawaryn from Triple-A Pawtucket. In order to promote Shawaryn, the Red Sox had to add the 24-year-old to the 40-man roster, which is now full.

Velazquez has struggled mightily in the last couple of weeks. The Cleveland Indians tagged the veteran righty for four runs in just two innings during the Tribe’s 14-9 win on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. In six appearances dating back to May 18, Velazquez has allowed 11 runs in 7 1/3 innings pitched, while opposing batters are hitting .323 against him in the same stretch.

Shawaryn, meanwhile, is getting his first taste of the big leagues. The 2016 fifth-round pick has worked almost exclusively as a starter throughout his career. Sixty-seven of his 68 minor league appearances have come as a starter, although he did appear in eight games as a reliever for Mesa in the Arizona Fall League, where he allowed just three runs on 11 hits in 12 2/3 innings. Shawaryn has made 10 starts with the PawSox this season, going 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA.

The Red Sox and Yankees begin a four-game set at Yankee Stadium beginning Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images