Say what you want about Terry Rozier, but you have to love his brutal honesty.

Following the Celtics’ season-ending loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Rozier candidly bemoaned the “bulls–t” he dealt with all season, while implying he has no interest in returning to Boston next season. And during an appearance Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take,” the Celtics guard — who will be a restricted free agent this summer — was even more forthright.

Check this out:

If the Celtics don't make any roster changes this offseason, would @T_Rozzay3 want to keep playing in Boston? Here's his answer: pic.twitter.com/3fJuaORoTN — First Take (@FirstTake) May 14, 2019

Well, that clears that up.

Sure, Rozier left open the possibility of returning to the Celtics if there’s a significant roster shakeup. But let’s be real: That’s not a guy who wants to play home games at TD Garden next season.

Rozier sang like a canary during his visit to the ESPN campus, including basically throwing Brad Stevens, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward under the bus. Again, whether it’s right or wrong to air grievances in such a public manner is up for debate, but it’s nevertheless fascinating to watch a member of the Celtics expose the team for what it was: a dumpster fire.

In other Rozier-related news, the New York Knicks reportedly have interest in the 25-year-old guard.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images