This Bruins Hype Video Will Get You Fired Up For Game 6 Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins can take a big step Monday night in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

Nationwide Arena will play host to Game 6 of the Bruins’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Of course, the Bruins currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, so a victory Monday would give them the series win and secure a date in the conference finals with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In the lead-up to the all-important tilt, the Bruins shared a hype video documenting their latest journey to Columbus, with some clips from their Game 5 win sprinkled in as well.

Take a look.

The puck will drop for Game 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images