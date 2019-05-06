This Bruins Hype Video Will Get You Fired Up For Game 6 Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins can take a big step Monday night in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.
Nationwide Arena will play host to Game 6 of the Bruins’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Of course, the Bruins currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, so a victory Monday would give them the series win and secure a date in the conference finals with the Carolina Hurricanes.
In the lead-up to the all-important tilt, the Bruins shared a hype video documenting their latest journey to Columbus, with some clips from their Game 5 win sprinkled in as well.
Take a look.
The puck will drop for Game 6 at 7 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP