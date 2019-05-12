Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It’s certainly not easy to go back to your home arena down two games in the Eastern Conference Final, but that doesn’t mean that team’s spirit is broken.

That’s the scenario the Hurricanes find themselves in after the Boston Bruins defeated Carolina 6-2 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead with Games 3 and 4 at PNC Arena. While it’s certainly not an ideal situation to be in, Tuukka Rask isn’t convinced the Hurricanes are down and out.

“No, I don’t think,” the goalie said after the game. “Teams don’t make it to this round if they don’t have their tough group of guys. It’s two to nothing, that’s good. We took care of business at home, which is what we wanted to do. Now (we’ll) try to transfer that on the road.”

Rask has been stellar throughout the playoffs and made 21 stops Sunday afternoon. He’s been tough for Carolina to track, while Boston has put 11 goals past Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek. But Rask knows that’s just how the game goes sometimes.

“No,” he said when asked if he feels for Mrazek. “(I’ve) been there. It’s just the game of hockey.”

Only time will tell if the B’s did indeed break Carolina’s spirit. Game 3 is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

