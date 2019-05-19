The Boston Bruins are on their way to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2013, but their pipeline is quietly doing some damage as well.
The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL are in the Memorial Cup, which means there will be some nice exposure for forward Jakub Lauko, one of Boston’s top prospects. Lauko recorded 21 goals and 20 assists in 44 QMJHL games this season.
The 19-year-old scored a nice goal in the Huskies’ first game of the Memorial Cup on Saturday.
Check it out:
The Huskies would go on to lose, but this was a nice move nonetheless.
The present is great, but the future is bright in Boston.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images