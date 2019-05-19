Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are on their way to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2013, but their pipeline is quietly doing some damage as well.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL are in the Memorial Cup, which means there will be some nice exposure for forward Jakub Lauko, one of Boston’s top prospects. Lauko recorded 21 goals and 20 assists in 44 QMJHL games this season.

The 19-year-old scored a nice goal in the Huskies’ first game of the Memorial Cup on Saturday.

Check it out:

Don't count these @HuskiesRn out just yet! @NHLBruins prospect Jakub Lauko(#NHLBruins) gets the puck and uses a power move to take it to the net and score!#MemorialCup2019 pic.twitter.com/4TvnRbSMgP — Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) May 18, 2019

The Huskies would go on to lose, but this was a nice move nonetheless.

The present is great, but the future is bright in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images