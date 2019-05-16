The Boston Bruins are in the heat of their quest for the Stanley Cup.
But that did not stop two Bruins from heading out to get their moms the perfect gift for Mother’s Day.
Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk headed out to buy their mothers flowers, and it produced a pretty hilarious video of the two defensemen working their way around a florist shop.
Check out the rest of the video:
Charlie McAvoy — big variety guy when it comes to flowers, apparently.
Grzelcyk gave his mom another pretty awesome gift, potting a pair of goals against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Nice to see that while their eyes firmly are on the prize, they aren’t forgetting about their mothers.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images