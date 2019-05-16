Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are in the heat of their quest for the Stanley Cup.

But that did not stop two Bruins from heading out to get their moms the perfect gift for Mother’s Day.

Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk headed out to buy their mothers flowers, and it produced a pretty hilarious video of the two defensemen working their way around a florist shop.

Check out the rest of the video:

🌺🌺🌺@CMcAvoy44 and @Matt_Grzelcyk5 picking out flowers for Mother's Day is adorable. New episodes of Quest for the Stanley Cup every Friday on @espn+ pic.twitter.com/DdcVZyAWY2 — NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2019

Charlie McAvoy — big variety guy when it comes to flowers, apparently.

Grzelcyk gave his mom another pretty awesome gift, potting a pair of goals against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Nice to see that while their eyes firmly are on the prize, they aren’t forgetting about their mothers.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images