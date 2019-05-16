Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins know not to get too comfortable with a 3-0 lead in a series.

Boston was up three games to none against the Flyers in 2010 when Philadelphia completed the improbable comeback to win the Eastern Conference semifinal series. And now the Black and Gold find themselves with a three-game edge in the Eastern Conference Final with a chance to put away the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

But even with the Stanley Cup Final just one win away, Brad Marchand knows Thursday’s contest is a “huge game for both teams.”

“It’s a good spot to be in but it’s far from being over,” Marchand said, per The Athletic’s Joe McDonald. “If (Carolina wins) then they get life. If we get it we’re onto the next one. It’s a huge game for both teams. They’re going to come out even harder than they did (Game 3). We’re going to have our hands full and hopefully we can do the job.”

Carolina certainly played harder in Game 3 and held the Bruins to just two goals — a big difference from the five and six it surrendered to the B’s in Games 1 and 2. And with the Hurricanes’ season on the line, it’s probably safe to say they’ll bring their best hockey to PNC Arena on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images