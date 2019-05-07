Watch Marcus Johansson, David Backes’ Third-Period Goals Secure Game 6 Win

Marcus Johansson and David Backes scored two important third-period goals for the Boston Bruins in their 3-0 Game 6 win.

Entering the final frame up 1-0, Johansson doubled the B’s lead in the clinching game of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Bruins had a 2-on-2, and Charlie Coyle slipped the puck to Johansson. The winger cut to the center of the ice and fired a wrister from the high slot that Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky got a piece of, however it flipped over his head and bounced into the goal.

Less than two minutes later, the B’s put the nail in the coffin.

David Krejci fed Torey Krug with a pass, and the defenseman then sent the puck to David Backes in the slot. Backes redirected it past Bobrovsky at 10:39 to put the B’s up by 3-0, which proved to be the final score.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images