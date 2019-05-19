Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Michael Chavis hits a home run, it’s usually not a cheap one.

The Boston Red Sox rookie clubbed a 451-foot dinger Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, and Sunday he took Houston Astros starter Wade Miley deep.

Like, real deep.

With the Sox down 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Chavis stepped in with two outs. Miley’s first offering was an 88 mph cutter over the inner half of the plate, and Chavis launched it 420-feet over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park altogether.

Take a look.

Yeah, he hit that a ways.

It was the eighth homer of the year for Chavis, who is playing in just his 25th game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images