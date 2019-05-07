Watch Zdeno Chara, David Pastrnak Celebrate Bruins Advancing To Conference Final

The Boston Bruins are moving on.

Unlike their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins didn’t let their Eastern Conference semifinals tilt with the Blue Jackets go the distance. Boston played one of its all-around better games of the postseason Monday night, downing Columbus 3-0 at Nationwide Arena.

Similar to his post-Game 7 vs. the Leafs celebration with Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara took to Instagram to connect with B’s fans following the win over the Jackets. Boston’s captain this time was joined by David Pastrnak, who was awfully excited about the Black and Gold punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final.

Check out the video below, which contains a bit of NSFW from Pastrnak.

Pastrnak’s praise of the penalty kill was very much warranted, as the Bruins successfully fended off four Blue Jackets power plays en route to Tuukka Rask’s sixth career postseason shutout.

Boston’s next challenge will be the pesky Carolina Hurricanes, who made quick work of the New York Islanders after sneaking past the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in Round 1.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images