Bruce Cassidy Has Badass Way Of Describing Bruins’ Game 6 Mindset

The Boston Bruins likely wouldn’t have fielded much criticism had they lost Monday night.
After all, the Bruins were coming off a hard-fought Game 5 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and it’s pretty darn tough to close out a best-of-seven series on the road.
But that’s exactly what Boston did.
The B’s brought their A-game to Nationwide Arena for Game 6 and put the finishing touches on their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Blue Jackets. Even with a series lead heading into Monday’s tilt, the Bruins played with a high sense of urgency and gave Columbus no room to breathe.
Just like they drew it up.
The Blue Jackets’ opportunities were few and far between, and Game 6 left little doubt as to which side truly was the better team. Boston played like a championship-caliber club Monday night, and now it’s one step close to achieving its ultimate goal.
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP