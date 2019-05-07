Bruce Cassidy Has Badass Way Of Describing Bruins’ Game 6 Mindset

The Boston Bruins likely wouldn’t have fielded much criticism had they lost Monday night.

After all, the Bruins were coming off a hard-fought Game 5 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and it’s pretty darn tough to close out a best-of-seven series on the road.

But that’s exactly what Boston did.

The B’s brought their A-game to Nationwide Arena for Game 6 and put the finishing touches on their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Blue Jackets. Even with a series lead heading into Monday’s tilt, the Bruins played with a high sense of urgency and gave Columbus no room to breathe.

Just like they drew it up.

Cassidy said some road teams talk about “weathering the storm” in an opposing building. “We wanted to create the storm.” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) May 7, 2019

The Blue Jackets’ opportunities were few and far between, and Game 6 left little doubt as to which side truly was the better team. Boston played like a championship-caliber club Monday night, and now it’s one step close to achieving its ultimate goal.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images