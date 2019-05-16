Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have pushed the Carolina Hurricanes to the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference Final.

Boston can put a bow on things Thursday night when they seek to sweep the Hurricanes at PNC Arena and punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2013.

Boston seems pretty hellbent on not extending things or taking their 3-0 lead for granted, while the Hurricanes desperately clutch to hope of keeping their season alive.

So with the stakes do-or-die in Game 4, who have the Hurricanes tabbed as their Siren Sounder to kick things off Thursday night? Todd Gurley! Todd Gurley …?

Yup, that’s right, the Los Angeles Rams running, a North Carolina native will be on tap as the Canes look to keep things going.

But could the back’s presence actually be a good thing for Boston fans?

You may remember Todd Gurley was shut down by the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, rushing for just 35 yards on 10 carries.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have had tremendous success in bringing out Patriots stars Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and David Andrews as Banner Captains throughout the playoffs. The Bruins are 3-0 in those games.

So hey, if you’re looking for good omens for the B’s, that’s a semi-decent start.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images