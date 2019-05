Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are on the hunt for the Stanley Cup but have you ever wondered how it all started? NESN.com’s Courtney Cox gives you the history of Lord Stanley and how the Cup came to be.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

