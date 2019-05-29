Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of the best all-around athletes in Boston is … Travis Lakins?

The 24-year-old, Franklin, Ohio, native currently makes his living in the Boston Red Sox bullpen. But Lakins also is a highly skilled basketball player, who seven years ago was coveted by none other than Brad Stevens, when the Boston Celtics head coach was leading the Butler Bulldogs.

“(Butler) offered me to play basketball and baseball,” Lakins recently said, via WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “That was pretty cool. … I’m a big fan of basketball so it was pretty cool (Stevens) recruited me to play. Now it’s great watching what he’s doing in the NBA.”

It’s worth nothing that Lakins never would have played for Stevens, as the Indiana native left Butler to join the Celtics after the 2013 season.

Lakins, who suffered a loss Tuesday night against the Cleveland Indians, is 0-1 with 6.43 ERA in four appearances this season.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images