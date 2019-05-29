Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like Gerald McCoy won’t be without a team for very much longer.

McCoy was released by the Buccaneers last week after nine seasons in Tampa Bay. The veteran defensive tackle originally was slated for a 2019 base salary of $13 million, a price the Bucs evidently felt was too steep for the six-time Pro Bowl selection.

It was reported last Thursday that at least six teams were interested in signing McCoy on the open market. Now, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the field for McCoy is down to two.

Free agent DT Gerald McCoy’s visit to the #Ravens has essentially ended, though his agent and the Baltimore brass will now speak to see if they can do a deal. At this point, it’s #Browns or #Ravens for McCoy. If the price isn’t right, McCoy could visit a third team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 29, 2019

Cleveland was granted the first visit on McCoy’s free agency tour last week. The Browns don’t exactly need the 31-year-old, but his addition on their already strong defensive line could make the unit the best in the NFL. The Ravens likely have a greater sense of urgency to improve their front seven after parting ways with linebackers C.J. Mosely and Terrell Suggs in the offseason.

While McCoy now is up there in age, he still possesses game-changing ability. His hard-nosed style of play certainly would be welcomed in the gritty AFC North.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images