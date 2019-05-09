Zdeno Chara wants to hear it from Bruins fans Thursday night.
Boston will resume its Stanley Cup playoff run when it takes the TD Garden ice for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. The B’s are running into a red-hot Carolina Hurricanes team hungry for an upset, but Chara believes his team is “made for the storm.”
Chara took to Instagram prior to the best-of-seven series opener to share a hype video that’s sure to get Boston fans fired up for what’s ahead.
Check it out:
We have a feeling the Bruins’ diehard fanbase will have no problem turning up the volume Thursday night.
