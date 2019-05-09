Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara wants to hear it from Bruins fans Thursday night.

Boston will resume its Stanley Cup playoff run when it takes the TD Garden ice for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. The B’s are running into a red-hot Carolina Hurricanes team hungry for an upset, but Chara believes his team is “made for the storm.”

Chara took to Instagram prior to the best-of-seven series opener to share a hype video that’s sure to get Boston fans fired up for what’s ahead.

Check it out:

We have a feeling the Bruins’ diehard fanbase will have no problem turning up the volume Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images