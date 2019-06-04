Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins’ goal at the start of the season was to win the Stanley Cup, and after 103 games, Boston needs to win just two of its remaining three games — two of which come at TD Garden — in order to achieve that goal.

Not so bad when you put it that way, right?

Boston undoubtedly is smarting at the moment after the St. Louis Blues bounced back in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, beating the B’s 4-2 to even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece. Following the disappointing defeat Monday night, however, Bruins forward David Backes provided a little sense of optimism as he looked ahead to the final three games of the series.

“We would have liked a better push there in the third, but we’re 2-2, best-of-three going back with home ice,” Backes told reporters after the game. “You would have taken this at the beginning of the season, for sure — going for the Stanley Cup, best-of-three, home-ice. We’re gonna digest this, throw it away after tonight and move on to Game 5 and get ready for us to respond again.”

Losses have been a rarity this spring for a Bruins team that won eight straight and nearly went an entire month between defeats. Boston has lost consecutive games just twice all playoffs, and in their five wins following a loss, they have outscored opponents 25-10.

So, that bodes well for the Black and Gold as the series shifts back to Boston. However, they might be without captain Zdeno Chara in the pivotal matchup, but as Backes pointed out, the Bruins still have their Stanley Cup fate very much in front of them.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images