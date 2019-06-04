Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could Dallas Keuchel soon don pinstripes?

Keuchel, who remains unsigned after becoming a free agent following the 2018 season, reportedly is expected to join a team soon. Now that Sunday’s deadline has passed, a team no longer will need to fork over a draft pick in order to sign the former Houston Astros left-hander.

The Keuchel sweepstakes reportedly are down to two teams, but according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, there’s a true leader in the clubhouse in the pursuit of the two-time All-Star’s services: the New York Yankees.

According to a source, the Yankees and Braves are the favorites to sign Dallas Keuchel. Both teams are believed to be in the same area with their offers at the moment. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 4, 2019

A second source believes the Yankees are going to land Dallas Keuchel, and that they are emerging as the true favorites for the former Cy Young winner. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 4, 2019

New York’s starting rotation could use a lift. First-year Yankee James Paxton is pitching through an ailing knee, while J.A. Happ has struggled with consistency throughout the season. Domingo German also has begun to cool off after his stellar start to the campaign. All the while, All-Star Luis Severino has yet to appear this season as he deals with a shoulder injury.

Keuchel only will solidify the Yankees’ standing as a World Series favorite. The Bronx Bombers feature a stellar bullpen in addition to one of the more powerful lineups in the big leagues. Adding a bonafide, top-of-the-rotation starter with ample postseason experience surely will aid New York’s pursuit of its first championship in a decade.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images