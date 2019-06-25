Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum might be the soldier the Boston Celtics need in the war for Kemba Walker.

Green Teamers were sent into an uproar Tuesday afternoon after the emergence of a report connecting Walker to the Celtics. And it’s understandable, as Walker signing with the C’s would make it much easier for fans to forget about the loss of Kyrie Irving, should the star guard eventually walk in free agency.

The report also led some fans to look at a recent Jayson Tatum Instagram post through a new lens.

Shared over the weekend, the photo features Tatum and fellow Jordan Brand signees Carmelo Anthony, Maya Moore, Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook and … Walker. Oh, there’s also some guy named Michael Jordan standing in the middle.

Take a look:

Some would say Tatum obviously was recruiting Walker, while others would assert the two stars simply were in the same place at the same time, doing the same thing for the same brand.

We’ll leave it to you to determine who’s the conspiracy theorist and who’s the realist in those scenarios.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images