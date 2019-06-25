Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics reportedly are a “stealth suitor” for Kemba Walker but they certainly won’t be alone.

With Kyrie Irving all but certainly going to the Brooklyn Nets, Walker is set up to be the most sought-after free-agent guard on the open market once free agency begins June 30.

After news of the Celtics’ reported interest in Walker broke, Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler, a runaway train of NBA news-breaking, listed five teams, in addition to the Celtics, that will pursue the Charlotte Hornets guard.

I think his first choice is staying in Charlotte… if they show doubt he's going to have options — New York, Boston, Lakers, Orlando, Dallas… all will give him the full max. https://t.co/maVzsXCblQ — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 25, 2019

Indeed, Walker is about to earn quite a bit of money. The decision then becomes which franchise is best positioned to reach the NBA Finals sooner rather than later, and the Lakers and Celtics (in that order) seem to be the two likely candidates.

No matter what, free agency is about to be wild.

