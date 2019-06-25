Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins kept themselves fairly busy in Vancouver this past weekend, making five selections in the 2019 NHL Draft.

After missing out on the first round in 2018, surrendering their pick to the New York Rangers in the Rick Nash trade, the Bruins used the 30th overall selection in 2019 on John Beecher, a forward that primarily serves as a center. After sitting out the second round (they gave up their pick in the Marcus Johansson trade), Boston grabbed winger Quinn Olson in the third round and defenseman Roman Bychkov in the fifth. They rounded out their draft by snagging Finnish forward Matia Mantykivi in the sixth round and forward Jake Schmaltz in the seventh.

With the exception of Bychkov, each Bruins draft pick shared a scouting report on themselves, detailing their strengths and what they can bring to Boston.

Beecher

“I’m a big power forward, my size and my speed are my two assets that I use. So I’m able to gain momentum for my team and I’m a pretty exciting player to watch.”

Olson

“I think the strengths are my competitiveness. I think I work hard in the corners. My hockey IQ, I make good plays and just try and finish on my opportunities as much as I can, and I just think I’m a 200-foot player as well.”

Mantykivi

“I think it’s receiving and play-making with the puck and offensively, just like playmaking is my number one thing.”

Schmaltz

“I think just working hard on the forecheck, just creating havoc and just being a positive guy on the bench. Just a good locker room guy and just doing everything I can to help the team win.”

We likely won’t see these guys skating in an NHL game any time soon, but it’s nonetheless good to know how the Bruins made out in the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images