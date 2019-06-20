Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins had a chance to take some hardware Wednesday night at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas with Patrice Bergeron being nominated for another Frank J. Selke Award and Bruce Cassidy up for the Jack Adams Award.

But neither secured the top spot in either race Wednesday.

Don Sweeney was the lone winner to represent the Bruins, however, taking home the General Manager of the Year honors.

St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly was awarded the Selke just a week after his team won the Stanley Cup Final in Game 7 against the Bruins. Bergeron, who’s won the award four times, finished in third place with 809 points and 31 first-place votes. Bergeron finished the season with 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in 65 regular-season games.

Voting for the Frank J. Selke Trophy as selected by members of the PHWA: pic.twitter.com/ZElunlIDLc — PHWA (@ThePHWA) June 20, 2019

Cassidy, on the other hand, didn’t even crack the top-five in voting for the NHL’s coach of the year. New York Islanders’ Barry Trotz took home the honors, with the B’s bench boss came in seventh, receiving just one first-place vote. Cassidy led the Black and Gold to a 49-24-9 record while coming within a game of winning the Stanley Cup.

Now, the Bruins can shift their focus to the offseason, recover from their injuries and get healthy for the 2019-20 season.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images