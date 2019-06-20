Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox walked away with a win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, but it didn’t come without a bit of bad news.

Rafael Devers exited the game in the fifth inning due to right hamstring tightness and has been deemed day-to-day by the Sox. Manager Alex Cora said Devers noticed something was up when he reached first base, but originally said he was okay.

Cora decided not to take a chance and pulled the 22-year-old from the game after he reached third base on the very next play.

“Most likely we’ll stay away from him on Friday,” Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He’ll get treatment tomorrow.”

This isn’t the first time Devers has had hamstring issues. In fact, he served two stints on the injured list last season for issues with his left hamstring, not his right.

Luckily, it doesn’t sound like Devers is headed for the IL at the moment. But Boston certainly will miss his bat should he sit out of Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here are some more notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Twins game:

— Eduardo Rodriguez helped lead the Sox to a 9-4 win Wednesday, giving Boston seven much-needed innings on the mound.

It was just the second time the southpaw has thrown more than six innings in back-to-back games in his career. The last time he accomplished this was on May 28 and June 3 of 2015.

— Four Boston batters had a multi-hit game: Devers, Mookie Betts, Eduardo Nuñez and Michael Chavis.

— The Red Sox went 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position Wednesday, a marked improvement considering their recent struggles driving men home from second and third.

— Boston left 10 men on base throughout Wednesday’s game.

— The Red Sox wrap up their road trip with a 5-1 record that includes a .307 team batting average and a 2.31 ERA for Boston’s starters.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images