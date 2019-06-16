Edwin Encarnacion is headed back to the American League East.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the New York Yankees have acquired the first baseman/designated hitter in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, citing sources.
Encarnacion leads the AL with 21 home runs, so he certainly will provide a boost to the AL East-leading Yankees.
The 36-year-old still is owed over $15 million, but The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported both New York and Seattle will split the money.
Encarnacion is in the midst of his 15th career in the bigs. He spent seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays before signing with the Cleveland Indians ahead of the 2017 season. Encarnacion was traded to Seattle before the 2019 campaign and it batting .241 with 49 RBIs.
New York certainly added some right-handed power in the acquisition. And with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge set to return to the lineup soon, the Yankees have become more of a threat to their opponents.
