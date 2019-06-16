Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Edwin Encarnacion is headed back to the American League East.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the New York Yankees have acquired the first baseman/designated hitter in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, citing sources.

Edwin Encarnación has been traded from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Yankees, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Encarnación currently leads the American League with 21 home runs. The Mariners’ teardown is in full bloom and the Yankees get another big bat. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 16, 2019

Encarnacion leads the AL with 21 home runs, so he certainly will provide a boost to the AL East-leading Yankees.

The 36-year-old still is owed over $15 million, but The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported both New York and Seattle will split the money.

Encarnacion still owed more than $15M in salary and buyout. Source says #Yankees and #Mariners essentially splitting the money. SEA paid more to get better prospect – pitcher Juan Then, who should move into 15-20 range on SEA top prospects list. First with Then: @Joelsherman1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 16, 2019

Encarnacion is in the midst of his 15th career in the bigs. He spent seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays before signing with the Cleveland Indians ahead of the 2017 season. Encarnacion was traded to Seattle before the 2019 campaign and it batting .241 with 49 RBIs.

New York certainly added some right-handed power in the acquisition. And with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge set to return to the lineup soon, the Yankees have become more of a threat to their opponents.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images