Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez are one step closer to the Midsummer Classic.

Both players were voted finalists to represent the American League as starters at the MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland next month, the league announced Friday. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (finished fifth) and third baseman Rafael Devers (finished third) did not reach the final round of voting.

Betts joins Michael Brantley (Cleveland Indians), George Springer (Houston Astros), Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), Josh Reddick (Astros), Austin Meadows (Tampa Bay Rays), Eddie Rosario (Minnesota Twins) and Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) as the AL’s outfield finalists.

9 outfielders have made the final round of voting. The group from the AL. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eoKaDnTV8e — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2019

Martinez will face Nelson Cruz (Twins) and Hunter Pence (Rangers) in the final round of voting for the designated hitter slot.

Finally, the catchers from both leagues and the DHs from the AL who have moved on. Remember, voting begins for the Starters Election on June 26th! pic.twitter.com/N73daCEzzW — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2019

According to Major League Baseball, the voting will reset prior to “Election Day”, which takes place over a 28-hour timeframe from June 26-27. The voting during this time will determine the game’s starters.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports