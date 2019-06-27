Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems like the Boston Celtics’ pursuit of Kemba Walker is gaining steam.

Like, a lot of steam.

On Thursday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that there was a “sizable gap” between Walker and the Charlotte Hornets in their contract negotiations. Moments later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics had emerged as the frontrunner for the star point guard once free agency opens Sunday evening.

Wojnarowski appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up!” a few minutes later and shed a little more light on what appears to be mutual interest on both sides.

“When free agency opens on Sunday night, the Celtics have emerged as a strong frontrunner to sign Kemba Walker from the Charlotte Hornets,” Wojnarowski said. “Boston can continue to clear some cap space, they could renounce Terry Rozier, create a number that gets up to Kemba Walker’s max. But right now Boston and Kemba Walker are focused on each other and there’s a very strong possibility that Kemba Walker will replace Kyrie Irving as the point guard, as a centerpiece in Boston.”

With Irving, as Woj alluded to, all but certainly out the door, the Celtics had a pretty glaring need for a new point guard. Suffice to say landing Walker would fill that void in a big way.

