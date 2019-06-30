The Celtics have already started making moves ahead of NBA free agency, but have decided not to bring at least one free agent back — at least for the time being.
Boston reportedly is declining to extend a qualifying offer to Brad Wanamaker, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This makes the guard an unrestricted free agent.
However, the Celtics could potentially revisit Wanamaker in free agency should they so choose.
NBA free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
