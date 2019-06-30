Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics have already started making moves ahead of NBA free agency, but have decided not to bring at least one free agent back — at least for the time being.

Boston reportedly is declining to extend a qualifying offer to Brad Wanamaker, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This makes the guard an unrestricted free agent.

However, the Celtics could potentially revisit Wanamaker in free agency should they so choose.

Boston is declining to extend a qualifying offer to guard Brad Wanamaker, who becomes an unrestricted free agent, league source tells ESPN. Celtics could still revisit Wanamaker in free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

NBA free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images