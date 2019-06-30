The divorce between Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics seems to be all but complete.
And it looks like Irving may have found himself a new home as NBA free agency approaches.
Irving reportedly will meet with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, with both sides “motivated” to move quickly toward a four-year, $141 million deal. Rumors of him leaving Boston for Brooklyn have been swirling for weeks.
But in order to take Irving on, the Nets will have to make some room. But it appears they may already have that part figured out, too.
Wojnarowski reports Brooklyn is expected to renounce the rights of D’Angelo Russel, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. Russel has already received plenty of interest from other teams in the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers.
