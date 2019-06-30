Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The divorce between Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics seems to be all but complete.

And it looks like Irving may have found himself a new home as NBA free agency approaches.

Irving reportedly will meet with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, with both sides “motivated” to move quickly toward a four-year, $141 million deal. Rumors of him leaving Boston for Brooklyn have been swirling for weeks.

Free agent Kyrie Irving is meeting with the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Sunday and both sides are motivated to move quickly toward reaching a 4-year, $141M deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

But in order to take Irving on, the Nets will have to make some room. But it appears they may already have that part figured out, too.

Wojnarowski reports Brooklyn is expected to renounce the rights of D’Angelo Russel, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. Russel has already received plenty of interest from other teams in the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

Once Kyrie Irving commits to a deal, Nets are expected to renounce All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Russell led Nets to the playoffs this past season. There's tremendous league-wide interest in Russell. https://t.co/cJSryXSUJV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images