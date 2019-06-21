Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peter Chiarelli may have himself another front-office job in the NHL.

The former Boston Bruins general manager, who helped build the B’s 2011 Stanley Cup roster, was fired from his post as Edmonton Oilers GM in January in the midst of a disappointing campaign. The Oilers would go on to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Oilers made the playoffs just once in Chiarelli’s four seasons, and were eliminated in the second round.

Now, it appears Chiarelli might be joining forces with another team north of the border, with the executive being connected to the Vancouver Canucks.

There's been some talk of Peter Chiarelli perhaps joining the Canucks front office under Jim Benning, both of whom worked together in Boston. They are indeed talking about that, however, Chiarelli is also talking to other NHL front offices… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2019

Vancouver GM Jim Benning worked as Chiarelli’s assistant general manager in Boston when the franchise won the Cup in 2011.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images