Nick Wright has an ax to grind with the Boston Celtics, though we couldn’t begin to tell you why.

The FS1 bozo has been down on the Celtics since last summer, when the entire basketball world was fawning over what they believed to be an NBA Finals-bound squad. And as the Celtics stumbled and bumbled through one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, Wright (also a noted New England Patriots hater) took great pleasure in watching the C’s underperform.

So, when news broke Tuesday night that Al Horford reportedly plans to leave the Celtics, Wright hopped on Twitter and started foaming at the mouth.

Here’s a taste:

The Celtics took advantage of a desperate Russian oligarch & got the biggest draft bounty in NBA history for 2 players who were a combined 73 years old… and six years later the team on the other end of that trade is in FAR better position moving forward. Amazing. — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 18, 2019

Have no fear, Celtics fans. You now have enough cap space for a max free agent, for that historic free agent destination known as Boston, MA. https://t.co/7yGB1LV9vN — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 18, 2019

Great point, Doug! Now they just need to go back to that overflowing well of, “Max level players that played for Brad Stevens in college” and they’ll be all set! https://t.co/VK0PpmNWiK — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 19, 2019

We neither can confirm nor deny whether Wright went to bed Tuesday night.

All we know is that once Wednesday morning arrived, Wright sat behind the “First Things First” desk and continued his anti-Celtics ranting.

"The Celtics squandered the biggest heist in NBA history. The Boston Celtics are going to be the dynasty that never was, the championship contender that never was." — @getnickwright on how things went so wrong in Boston since the 2013 Celtics/Nets trade pic.twitter.com/wzUl6m2rXn — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 19, 2019

What a strange, strange man.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images