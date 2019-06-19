Nick Wright has an ax to grind with the Boston Celtics, though we couldn’t begin to tell you why.
The FS1 bozo has been down on the Celtics since last summer, when the entire basketball world was fawning over what they believed to be an NBA Finals-bound squad. And as the Celtics stumbled and bumbled through one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, Wright (also a noted New England Patriots hater) took great pleasure in watching the C’s underperform.
So, when news broke Tuesday night that Al Horford reportedly plans to leave the Celtics, Wright hopped on Twitter and started foaming at the mouth.
Here’s a taste:
We neither can confirm nor deny whether Wright went to bed Tuesday night.
All we know is that once Wednesday morning arrived, Wright sat behind the “First Things First” desk and continued his anti-Celtics ranting.
What a strange, strange man.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images