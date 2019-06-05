Here’s a first glimpse at what the New England Patriots’ latest jewels will look like.
The Patriots teased a glimps of their Super Bowl LIII rings Wednesday in a video they released on social media.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly will host a ring ceremony Thursday at his home, where he’ll present players, coaches and other staff with the commemorative jewelry.
The ceremony will tie a proverbial bow around the team’s sixth triumphant season and represent a good chance to reminisce about the 2018 Patriots journey, which culminated Feb. 3 in Atlanta with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Surely the ceremony also will give fans a chance to see the rings in all their glory, instead of a mere tease.
