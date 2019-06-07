Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have won their last four games, so it should hardly be a surprise that the offense has looked pretty good in that stretch.

Boston won Sunday’s series finale with the New York Yankees then proceeded to sweep the Kansas City Royals in three games. Now, they’ll look to keep the offense going as they host the Tampa Bay Rays for four contests, beginning Friday night at Fenway Park.

To see some of the Sox offense’s numbers, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images