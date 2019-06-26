Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Once upon a time, Roberto Luongo was public enemy No. 1 among Boston Bruins fans.

Luongo manned the crease for the Vancouver Canucks during the Bruins’ Stanley Cup title run in 2011, and drew the ire of Boston fans for some questionable takes during the series. But even Bruins fans can’t argue that the goaltender is one of the finest follows on Twitter and has turned into a tremendous personality for the sport.

The 40-year-old never has shied away from the occasional self-deprecating tweet. And Wednesday, he offered up his final take as a player in the National Hockey League. And he did it by taking a note from LeBron James.

I’ve decided to take my talents to a South Beach retirement home ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/BTuZIo8XT8 — Strombone (@strombone1) June 26, 2019

After 19 seasons, Luongo has decided to hang up the pads.

He also penned a heartfelt letter to fans on NHL.com, but ended it with another crack at himself.

“I’m just another retiree in South Florida,” he wrote. “I’ll be going to get my senior citizen’s card here pretty soon.”

Happy trails, Roberto.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images