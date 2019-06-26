Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins locked up some depth on their backend Monday in re-signing Steven Kampfer.

The 31-year-old defenseman reached a two-year agreement to remain in the Boston, where he began his career in 2010. Kampfer served mostly as the Bruins’ seventh defenseman last season, playing in 35 games, but played a role in the B’s playoff run, scoring the first goal in the Eastern Conference Final.

And on Tuesday, Kampfer expressed his excitement to be staying with the Bruins, sharing this message in an Instagram post.

“Excited to come back to Boston for another 2 years! Can’t say thank you enough to my @nhlbruins teammates, coaches, management and staff. Let’s continue to push towards the cup!”

Boston is chalk-full of youngsters that will compete to fill out the blue line next season after Connor Clifton’s emergence and with Urho Vaakanainen knocking on the door for a more extensive look. Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril may not be far off as well.

Kampfer provides the Bruins with some experience — and a right-handed d-man — while Kevan Miller and John Moore work their way back from injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images