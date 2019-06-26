Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

He may hold first place among American League designated hitters for a spot in this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, but J.D. Martinez isn’t a huge fan of how players are named to the teams each year.

So what’s his solution?

“I believe that the players and coaches should vote,” Martinez said, according to the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t think his idea would fly with the league.

“I get that it’s fun for the fans and stuff like that, I get why MLB does it,” he said. “At the end of the day it’s a business and they have to promote it.”

Although Martinez and outfielder Mookie Betts were voted finalists for this year’s All-Star game, a number of other Boston players who were just as deserving weren’t as lucky. Xander Bogaerts finished fifth among AL shortstops, much to the disappointment of Alex Cora, while Rafael Devers placed fourth among third basemen.

This year’s All-Star Game will take place on June 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images