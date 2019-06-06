Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Whether or not Zdeno Chara plays Thursday night remains unknown, but one thing is certain: He’s at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins defenseman is a game-time decision for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a puck off the jaw in Game 4.

Reports have floated about Chara’s health and availability pretty much since the injury took place, and most of them conflict each other. So while we have to wait and see if Chara does indeed lace up his skates and give Game 5 a go, he did arrive at the arena just before 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s his entrance.

Zdeno Chara arrives at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/iTNKHuR9KV — NESN (@NESN) June 6, 2019

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images