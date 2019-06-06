Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are not messing around.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night at TD Garden serves to be the pivotal game in this best-of-seven series, with both sides knotted at two games a piece thus far.

And with the biggest game of the season just hours away, the Bruins released perhaps their most chilling hype video of these playoffs.

The team gave fans chills before Game 3, and induced goosebumps for Game 4.

For Game 5, they pulled out all the stops.

Is there any better way to get Boston sports fans pumped than Tom Brady?

Obviously, Bruins fans are on pins and needles as they await news of Zdeno Chara’s Game 5 status, and this video certainly serves as another suggestion that the big man is ready to go.

We know we are.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images