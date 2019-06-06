Mark Stevens now is persona-non-grata at NBA games.
The NBA fined the Golden State Warriors investor $500,000 and banned him for one year Thursday for shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and using abuse language against him during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, according to multiple reports.
Oracle Arena security ejected Stevens in the fourth quarter following the altercation.
Early reports described Stevens as “fan” seated courtside, but the Warriors admitted Stevens is an investor in the team, condemned his actions and barred him from attending any more NBA Finals games this year.
The NBA opted for further punishment amid criticism from Lowry, several teammates, other players including LeBron James and others in the public eye.
Forbes estimates Stevens’ net worth at $2.3 billion, according to KGO-TV.
However, all the money in the world won’t buy him entry into NBA arenas until the start of the 2020-21 season.
Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images