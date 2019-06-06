Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mark Stevens now is persona-non-grata at NBA games.

The NBA fined the Golden State Warriors investor $500,000 and banned him for one year Thursday for shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and using abuse language against him during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, according to multiple reports.

🚨 NBA says Warriors part owner Mark Stevens has been BANNED from attending games for 1 year and fined $500k. (reminder he is worth $2 billion…) pic.twitter.com/TdjGolmfTZ — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) June 6, 2019

Oracle Arena security ejected Stevens in the fourth quarter following the altercation.

Early reports described Stevens as “fan” seated courtside, but the Warriors admitted Stevens is an investor in the team, condemned his actions and barred him from attending any more NBA Finals games this year.

The NBA opted for further punishment amid criticism from Lowry, several teammates, other players including LeBron James and others in the public eye.

Forbes estimates Stevens’ net worth at $2.3 billion, according to KGO-TV.

However, all the money in the world won’t buy him entry into NBA arenas until the start of the 2020-21 season.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images