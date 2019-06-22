Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was an exciting, albeit late, night at Fenway Park on Friday.

Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Red Sox scored three runs in the frame and another in the eighth to erase the deficit and force extra innings. Then in the bottom of the 10th, Sox catcher Christian Vazquez crushed a ball into right-center to give the Sox a 7-5 victory over the Toronto Blues Jays. It was the eighth win for the Sox in their last nine games.

The finish indeed was thrilling, and the Red Sox compiled video of each scoring play in the Sox’s furious comeback.

Check it out.

Last night was fun. pic.twitter.com/JNy1Kr9jdg — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 22, 2019

While things might have looked bleak early on in the game, Sox manager Alex Cora knew Boston was going to win one way or another.

