If Al Horford does indeed leave the Boston Celtics, and it’s looking like that will be the case, the current signs are pointing toward him not facing his soon-to-be former team too often.

The veteran big man reportedly plans to opt out of his contract and sign elsewhere once free agency opens, despite receiving a reported “pretty healthy” offer from the Celtics. Since news broke earlier in the week of Horford’s impending departure, a variety of landing spots have been floated as possibilities for the 33-year-old — among them the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.

But on Saturday morning, The Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett (who is one of the most tuned-in Celtics reporters), said he’s been hearing about two teams since the Horford news developed: The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

The two teams I've been hearing from last Monday for Al Horford are the Clippers and Dallas. Still think the Clips make the most sense, especially if they can land Kawhi Leonard. Dallas might be shaky on a fourth year for Al, who turned 33 earlier this month. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) June 22, 2019

Both locations make some sense, however if Horford is hellbent on getting a ring, the Clippers do make more sense than the Mavericks. Dallas has some exciting young talent, primarily Luka Doncic, so it’s understandable why it might be enticing for Horford. But the Clippers look like they’re trying to make a splash in free agency and start really contending, so that would be a huge draw for Horford, presumably.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images